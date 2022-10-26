Nigeria to deploy technology in monitoring vessels involved in oil theft

Maritime authorities in Nigeria will soon deploy the right technology to monitor vessels that engage in crude oil theft on the country’s deep waterways, causing Africa’s largest economy to lose billions of dollars in revenue, a local official said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Bello Koko, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), disclosed to reporters in Abuja, the nation’s capital, that most of the vessels engaging in illegal activities in Nigeria usually put off the Automatic Identification System (AIS) to avoid being monitored by local maritime officials.

“The intelligent persons bringing in vessels to steal crude, one of the things they do is, they shut down the AIS. This is what is needed in terms of transmission for you to even know the vessel comes in and the locations they go into,” Koko said, explaining the modus operandi of the criminally-inclined vessels. “They come in legally, but then, they go by the left-hand side to commit illegal activities after switching off their AIS.”

This practice has been going on for well over 10 years, the ports authority official said, noting the Nigerian government had woken up to its responsibility to address the oddity by deploying the Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) — a technology that allows the monitoring of vessels, in real-time, to enable the efficient and safe traffic management in specified maritime areas.

Koko said that with the VTS in place, maritime officials would have ample opportunity to monitor criminally-inclined vessels, tracking all their locations, and activities, as well as the dates of entry and exit.

Describing that technology as “what the NPA and the nation need” to stop the illegal activities of thieving vessels, the top maritime official said President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to put the VTS in place before winding down his administration early next year.

Crude oil theft has been a chronic challenge facing the Nigerian government. Nigerian Senate President Ahmed Lawan said at a parliament meeting in early October that between 700,000 to 900,000 barrels of crude oil were lost to oil theft per day in the first quarter of 2022, leading to about 29 to 35 percent loss in oil revenue. Enditem