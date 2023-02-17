Nigeria To Elect New President On 25th February 2023: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes

1. Tinubu (70years)/Shettima (56years)= Muslim/Muslim Ticket.

2. Atiku(76years)/Okowa(63years)=Muslim /Christian Ticket.

3. Obi(61years)/Datti(53years)= Christian/Muslim Ticket.

According to the CIA World Factbook estimate, there are 53.5% Muslims and 45.9% Christians in Nigeria.

According to ARDA 2020 estimate, there were 46.2% Muslims and 46.3% Christians in Nigeria.

However, according to Pew Estimate in 2020, there were 51.1% Muslims and 46. 9% Christians in Nigeria.

The Christian share of Nigeria’s population is on decline compared to the Muslims in Nigeria within the last two years from 2020 to 2022.

1. Tinubu can win if all the Muslims vote massively for him together with the Christian Votes since his Wife is a Christian Pastor and almost all his Children are Christians too as well as almost 80% of Tinubu’s political sons and daughters are Christians.

2. Atiku can win if all Muslims massively vote for him together with the Christian Votes since his Running-Mate is a Christian.

3. Peter Obi can win if all the Nigerian Youth and Christians vote massively for him together with the Muslim votes since his Running-Mate is a Muslim.

This is an interesting Presidential election in Nigeria considering the dynamics of the 3 major Presidential tickets.

Would the Naira Scarcity also have impact on the Presidential election?