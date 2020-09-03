The Nigerian government is set to establish a center for artificial intelligence and robotics to achieve a robust digital economy, according to an official statement made available to Xinhua on Thursday.

The proposed state-of-the-art facility is for emerging technologies in the areas of networking, research development, information and communication security, said the statement issued by Kashifu Abdullahi Inuwa, director-general of the National Informational Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

“We need to look at the educational sector and focus more on skills and research that can be used to develop the economy,” said the NITDA official.

Inuwa said NITDA offers scholarships in areas that have direct impacts on the industry.

“It is important to strengthen the existing relationship with the higher institutions in the country so that there can be custom-made courses to prepare us for future work. We must prepare Nigerians especially students for the fourth industrial revolution,” he said.