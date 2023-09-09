Nigeria to fine solution to high illiteracy

The Nigerian government has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating the epidemic of illiteracy in the country as Nigeria marked International Literacy Day 2023 which fell on Friday.

Minister of Education Tahir Mamman made the pledge at a news conference in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, Friday to commemorate the day, themed “Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Laying the groundwork for sustainable and peaceful societies.”

According to the minister, it is critical to investigate the patterns of transformation and adjustment that have characterized education globally as a result of its ever-expanding scope and paradigm.

“Specifically, it awakens our consciousness to the need to continually make the required adjustments in our approach to literacy delivery with a view to meeting the current global trends,” said the official. “The ministry would continue to leverage on the existing progress and transformation in the development of literacy while setting the stage for the lifelong learning of Nigerian adults and youths.”

“We would continue to rethink the fundamental importance of functional literacy as a necessary panacea that will help build resilience and ensure quality, equitable, and inclusive education for all,” he said.

Mamman stressed that eliminating illiteracy in Nigeria is a top priority of the administration led by President Bola Tinubu, adding that the ministry would work hard to achieve this. “Illiteracy is a scourge and a disease, and we are not going to allow it to continue,” he said.