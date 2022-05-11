Nigeria to host 2022 CAF Confederation Cup final

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has selected the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria to host the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup final on Friday, 20 May 2022.

According to CAF, the kick-off time will be announced in due course.

This is the first intercontinental major cup final to be hosted in Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Uyo is the capital of Akwa Ibom State – the home of Nigeria’s Premier League side Akwah.

Previously, the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup was hosted in Cotonou, Benin where Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic beat Algerian side, JS Kabylie 2-1 to lift the title.

Four teams remain in the race to win the 2021/22 TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

DR Congo’s TP Mazembe scored a late goal to secure 1-0 victory over RS Berkane of Morocco whilst the other semifinal match saw South Africa’s Orlando Pirates take a 2-0 advantage over Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli ahead of the second leg.

The second leg of the semi-finals would be played on Sunday, 15 May 2022.

The winner of the two sides would progress to the finals on May 20.