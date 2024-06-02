Nigeria to Host Africa’s Largest Tech Event, GITEX Africa 2025

Nigeria has secured the opportunity to host Africa’s largest technology and startup event, GITEX Africa, in September 2025.

Following two highly successful editions in Morocco, the event will move to Nigeria, the continent’s most populous country.

The announcement was made on May 30, 2024, during GITEX Africa Morocco, where organizers KAOUN International signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The MoU was signed by Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General of NITDA, and Ms. Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, in the presence of Dr. Tunji Alausa, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Health & Social Reform.

GITEX Nigeria is set to be the largest event of its kind, offering an in-depth exploration of Nigeria’s vast tech ecosystem. Scheduled to take place in Lagos and Abuja, the event will highlight opportunities in AI, Health, Finance, and Startups.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director-General of NITDA, emphasized the importance of the event for Nigeria’s economic diversification and growth through technology. Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, noted that GITEX Nigeria will enable the exploration of Nigeria’s potential during a time of exponential growth in key sectors.

GITEX Nigeria will also feature popular co-located shows such as AI Everything Nigeria, North Star Nigeria for Startups, GITEX Health Tech 5.0, and GITEX Future Finance 5.0. The event is expected to significantly boost Nigeria’s tech industry and integrate it more firmly into the global tech community.