The government will commence an investigation into alleged expired sweet and chocolate it recently received from Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), an official said Thursday.

Jimoh Abubakar, a spokesperson for the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), who made this known to Xinhua, said the expired items were in 4,907 cartons.

The Customs handed over the expired seized items to NAFDAC in the Karu area of Abuja, the country’s capital on Feb. 5, he said, adding that the expired sweets and chocolate were handed over to NAFDAC by the Commander of NCS in charge of Strike Force, Hussein Ejibunu.

According to him, the truck conveying the expired items was intercepted at Abaji, on the central north Lokoja-Abuja highway on Dec. 16, 2020.

Abubakar said the agency would unravel those behind the incident and sanction them appropriately, adding that the agency would stop at nothing to rid the country of unwholesome products. Enditem