The Nigerian government on Thursday directed all schools to reopen on Jan. 18 despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The directive followed a comprehensive appraisal of a school resumption proposal by stakeholders, Ben Goong, spokesperson for the Nigerian education ministry, told reporters.

“Parents and respective institutions must ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols, including the compulsory wearing of face masks by all students, teachers, and workers in all schools, temperature checks, and handwashing facilities at strategic locations in all schools,” said Goong.

“Also, they must ensure a constant supply of water, hand sanitizers, and enforcement of maintenance of social distancing and suspension of large gatherings such as assembly and visiting days,” Goong added.

Amid a second wave of COVID-19, Nigeria’s confirmed cases surpassed 100,000 late Sunday.

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the West African country has caused anxiety among parents who are calling on the government to rescind its decision to reopen schools.