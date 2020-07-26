Nigeria will resume its train services after months of shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi said Saturday.

The Abuja-Kaduna rail line, which has been shut down since March to curb the spread of the virus, will resume operations on Wednesday, said the minister.

Adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that safety precautions are taken by train passengers, Amaechi added.

Amaechi made the announcement as he led a test running of the new coaches recently deployed on the route by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, which has been handling most of Nigeria’s major railway projects, including the flagship railway modernization project. Enditem

Advertisements