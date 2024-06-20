Nigeria to Send First Citizen to Space in Historic Partnership

Nigeria is set to achieve a historic milestone in space exploration as it prepares to send its first citizen into space through a groundbreaking partnership between the Space Exploration & Research Agency (SERA) and the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA).

This initiative, facilitated by SERA in collaboration with Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin, will reserve a seat on an upcoming Blue Origin New Shepard suborbital spaceflight for a Nigerian citizen. The project, funded by SERA, is open to Nigerian individuals aged 18 years and above.

Joshua Skurla, Co-Founder of SERA, expressed the significance of this partnership, stating, “Space exploration has historically been limited to a few countries. Nigeria, with its rich history of scientific innovation, now enters the realm of space, thanks to our partnership with NASRDA, offering new opportunities for Nigerian space enthusiasts.”

Nigeria has long aspired to enhance its presence in space exploration since approving the National Space Policy in 2000 and establishing NASRDA shortly thereafter. The country launched its first satellite, Nigeria Sat-1, in 2003 and has continued to advance its space capabilities with subsequent satellite launches.

“We are proud to see this partnership materialize,” remarked Uche Godfrey Nnaji, Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, emphasizing Nigeria’s strategic focus on expanding its influence in global space initiatives.

Dr. Matthew Adepoju, Director General/Chief Executive of NASRDA, hailed the collaboration as “a testament to Nigeria’s rising prominence in the global space community,” underscoring the country’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and technology.

This historic endeavor marks a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s space ambitions, paving the way for future advancements and inspiring a new generation of Nigerian space explorers.