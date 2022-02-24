Nigeria to step up fight against financial crime, corruption

The Nigerian government remains committed to strengthening the country’s fight against financial crime and corruption, a top official said Thursday.

Speaking at a regional conference on the whistleblower policy in Nigeria in Lagos, the nation’s economic hub, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, said the fight against corruption was one of the campaign promises made to Nigerians in 2015 general elections.

The minister said the whistleblower policy in Nigeria resulted from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s resolve to vigorously fight corruption in the country.

“On assumption of office in May 2015, the President set in motion the machinery to strengthen the fight against corruption in Nigeria with the approval granted by the Federal Executive Council on March 9, 2016, for the establishment of the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit,” she added.

“The Federal Executive Council also approved the policy framework for the establishment of the whistleblower policy in Nigeria in December 2016,” said the minister.

According to her, the primary goal of the policy is to strengthen the fight against financial crimes and corruption by revealing information about financial crimes and rewarding whistleblowers. Enditem