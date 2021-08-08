Nigeria to use 2nd batch of vaccines in COVID-19 vaccination

Nigeria will start using the second batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday amid increasing cases in past weeks, according to a spokesperson for the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19.

In a statement on Saturday, the PSC spokesperson Willie Bassey said Nigeria received on Monday about 4 million doses of Moderna vaccine through the COVAX vaccine facility.

The delivery was the second batch of vaccines to arrive Nigeria after four million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were earlier delivered in March, also under the COVAX vaccine sharing facility.

“The inoculation will begin on Tuesday in Abuja,” Bassey said.

The most populous African country is currently expanding vaccine sources in order to meet up with the target of vaccinating 70 percent of its population by 2022. Nigeria expects to receive up to 40 million doses of vaccine by the end of the year, said the Health Minister Osagie Ehanire at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Data from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) showed continuous rise of confirmed cases in recent weeks. In the week between July 26 and August 1, the number of new confirmed cases surged to 3,218 from 1,579 reported in the previous week.

NCDC said 565 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded on Friday in Nigeria. So far, 177,142 cases have been confirmed in the country, including 2,181 deaths. Enditem