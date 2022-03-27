Nigeria troops raid extremists’ stronghold in restive northeast state

Nigerian troops have overrun and captured a stronghold of the Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the Sambisa forest of the restive northeast state of Borno, a military spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

The operation, codenamed “Operation Desert Sanity”, took place on Thursday, said Bernard Onyeuko, a military spokesman, noting that the troops routed the terrorists and captured their camp after a fierce fight in the forest.

“After a thorough cordon and search of the captured camp, the gallant troops recovered various equipment, including one main battle tank, one 155mm Bofors Gun, one trailer, one 122mm gun, and two 105mm guns,” Onyeuko said.

Other equipment captured included an armored personnel carrier as well as a large cache of arms and ammunition left behind by the terrorists, he added.

The spokesman said the capture of the ISWAP stronghold was a major setback to the terrorists and criminals.

ISWAP has been collaborating with its sister group, Boko Haram, to establish an Islamist state in northeast Nigeria. The terror groups have also extended their attacks to other countries in the Lake Chad Basin. Enditem