Nigeria: two people confirmed dead in a building collapse

Two people were confirmed dead after a building collapsed partially in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, on Saturday morning, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. local time (1030 GMT) on Saturday in the Ishawo area of Lagos, said Ibrahim Farinloye, a coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency in Lagos, in a statement.

Farinloye said the two victims were trapped when their house was partially damaged as a fence from the neighboring house fell on their building during Saturday’s heavy downpour.

“It was very unfortunate that no distress call was properly channelled to those whose responsibility is to save lives at the right time,” he said, adding the two bodies were recovered from the rubble of the collapsed section.

Building collapses are not uncommon in Nigeria. Local experts blame them on aging structures, non-compliance with building planning and regulations, and the use of substandard materials during construction.