Nigeria vows to step up efforts to address challenges affecting HIV treatment

The Nigerian government has pledged to continue to confront and address challenges affecting access to HIV/AIDS treatment services in the country.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, told the sixth National Council on AIDS conference in Abuja on Thursday the government is committed to improving the health of Nigerians and ending HIV in the country.

Governments at sub-national levels are evolving innovative approaches to sustainable health financing, including health insurance, for HIV treatment, he said.

The federal government, through the National Agency for the Control of AIDS and in collaboration with the organized private sector, recently launched a 62 billion naira (about 150 million U.S. dollars) private sector-driven HIV/AIDS Trust Fund, Mustapha said.

On his part, health minister Osagie Ehanire said the world has seen significant improvements in HIV prevention, treatment and care over the last two decades as a result of a strengthened global and regional response to the scourge.

Such developments led to a reduction in the number of new infections across the world, he said.

Ehanire said the National AIDS Indicator and Impact Study in 2018 rebased the HIV epidemic in Nigeria, resulting in a reduction in the country’s HIV prevalence from 3.4 percent to 1.3 percent.

This translated to about 1.8 million people living with the virus in Nigeria, 1.6 million of them on life-saving antiretroviral treatment. Enditem