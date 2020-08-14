Nigeria’s most populous northern state of Kano is at risk of heavy flood this year, with a total of 20 local government areas likely to be affected, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said in a fresh warning issued on Wednesday.

“In the light of the above, all hands must be on deck to ensure that we prepare well to mitigate the impact of the predicted 2020 flooding, even in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sanusi Ado, state coordinator for NEMA, adding that urban centers are also likely to be affected by the occurrence.

Such flood, the official said, can threaten agriculture, water resources, health, transport, and infrastructure sectors in the state.

Eight years ago, Kano recorded unprecedented flooding that displaced thousands of people.