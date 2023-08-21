Nigeria wins 3rd Junior Swimming Championship

Nigeria emerged as overall winners of the three day third Africa Zone 2 Junior Swimming and Open Water Championship held at the University of Ghana, Sports Directorate with 15 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze.

Ghana placed second with 7 gold, 11 silver and4 bronze medals, while Benin were third third with 7 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

Zaira Forson of Ghana and Ionnah Douillet of Benin were the delight among the females while Nigerian Kanu Chukwudi and Kpade Alexis of Benin stole the show among the males.

A total of 14 countries in West and Central African countries including Ghana participated in the event which the President of Africa Aquatics Zone 2, Dr. Mohammed Diop of Senegal said was very impressive and well organized.

He said the Championship started with three countries and now the number is increasing.

The Championship formed part of preparation towards the Accra 2023 African Games.

General Secretary of the Ghana Swimming Association, Mr. Mohammed Kassim described the event as very successful, and a plus for Ghana.

Miss Farida Iddris, Treasurer of GSA and member of Africa Zone 2 said the performance of Team Ghana was good and believes they can be better, as their best is yet to come.

She said Team Ghana will certainly make Ghana proud at the African Games.

Mrs. Delphina Quaye, President of the GSA commended and congratulated all who supported the international event.

Below are the full results:

3rd Africa Aquatics Zone 2 Junior Swimming Championship, August 2023

*A) Best Performance* *(Male)*

• 1st – Kpade, Alexis (BEN) .. 657 WAqua points

• 2nd – Olise, Chukwunalu (NGR) .. 653 WAqua points

• 3rd – Ndiaye, Mame Racine (SEN) .. 511 WAqua points

*B) Best Performance* *(Female)*

• 1st – Douillet, Ionnah (BEN) .. 582 WAqua points

• 2nd – Drame, Mariama (SEN) .. 488 WAqua points

• 3rd – Forson, Zaira (GHA) .. 479 WAqua points

*C) Best Swimmer* *(Male)*

• 1st – Kanu, Chukwudi (NGR) – 3g / 1s (+ 4 Relay golds)

• 2nd – Kpade, Alexis (BEN) – 3g / 1s

• 3rd – Olise, Chukwunalu (NGR) – 3g

*D) Best Swimmer (Female)*

• 1st – Forson, Zaira (GHA) – 7g / 1s

• 2nd – Douillet, Ionnah (BEN) – 4 g

• 3rd – Kimiakigha, Peremoboere (NGR) – 3g

*E) Best Team (Male)*

• 1st – Nigeria – 10g / 4s / 2b

• 2nd – Benin – 3g / 1s

• 3rd – Senegal – 2g / 2s / 8b

*F) Best Team* *(Female)*

• 1st – Ghana – 7g / 3s

• 2nd – Benin – 4g

• 3rd – Nigeria – 3g / 1b

*G ) Best Team (Overall)*

• 1st – Nigeria – 15g / 4s / 3b

• 2nd – Ghana – 7g / 11s / 4b

• 3rd – Benin – 7g / 1s / 1b