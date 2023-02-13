Nigeria wins two gold medals at Africa Cycling Championship

Upkeseraye Ese and Olawale Peace Eunice led Nigeria to win the Elite Women Road Race (EWRR) and Youth Girls Road Race (YGRR) in the 2023 African Road Cycling Championship in Ghana.

The victorious Nigerian team including Godwin Osaretin Grace won silver medal in the YGRR division in a distance of 24km over two laps, with an average speed of 29.67kmh whereas Algerian Bechelaghem Nourhene grabbed the bronze medal.

In a distance of 72km over six laps with an average speed of 35.82kmh, for the EWRR category it was Burkinabe Awa Bamogo who bagged the silver medal with Mauritius Marigny Lagesse Lucie winning the bronze medal.

In the Youth Boys Road Race division in a distance of 36km over three laps of an average speed of 36.98kmh, Mauritius Dupuy Samuel Bernard and Ndriamanampy Juliano Nogne took first and second position respectively, whereby Algerian Gawir Mohamed placed third.

However, the Ghanaian representatives could not finish some of the races due to their bicycle’s failures.