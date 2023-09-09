Nigeria works out agricultural investment incentives to support private sector participation

Nigeria has made agricultural investment incentives to support private sector participation in the sector, according to an agricultural official.

Ernest Umakhihe, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, made the announcement Friday at the international agribusiness and agritourism investment forum held in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, noting that investment in agribusiness and agritourism will strengthen food security in the country.

“While some of these incentives are in the form of tax holidays, exemptions, and reliefs, there are some that leverage specific policies,” he said.

Umakhihe restated the ministry’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to build an agricultural and agribusiness economy capable of sustaining the country’s economy.

“I have no doubt that this forum will spur agricultural production, which will ultimately contribute to growth and transformation in the nation’s economy,” he said.