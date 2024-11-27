Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Entertainment

    Nigerian Actor Okey Bakassi Advocates for Polyandry, Critiques Western Marriage Norms

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Nigerian actor Okey Bakassi has sparked debate on marriage and cultural practices, advocating for polyandry as a viable option for successful women whose personal needs may not be met in traditional monogamous unions.

    Speaking on Hnest Brunch, Bakassi argued that polygamy is the most suitable marriage system for Africans and called for a reassessment of cultural values in light of Western influences.

    Bakassi’s comments highlighted the challenges faced by financially successful women in monogamous marriages. He suggested that women with substantial wealth may find one partner insufficient to meet their emotional or sexual needs. “A woman with substantial resources might find one partner insufficient. Instead of facing cycles of divorce and remarriage, why not embrace multiple partnerships simultaneously if it fulfils her needs?” he questioned.

    The actor also criticized the African tendency to adopt Western marriage norms without considering their relevance in local contexts. He pointed out that the prevalence of monogamy in African societies is largely a result of Western influence, which has led many to overlook traditional practices such as polygamy and polyandry, which historically align with African cultural values.

    “If Americans suddenly embraced polygamy, we’d likely follow suit. We’re often quick to mimic without asking what works best for us,” Bakassi remarked, emphasizing the importance of understanding and preserving local traditions.

    Bakassi also expressed concerns about the gradual adoption of foreign practices, such as the growing acceptance of homosexuality in Africa. While acknowledging its global normalization, he cautioned against external pressures that may conflict with African values. “There’s a slow infiltration of certain ideologies into our culture, and it’s shaping how we live. We should be careful not to lose our identity,” he concluded.

    Previous article
    Actor Mikki Osei Berko Criticizes Ghana’s Political Parties for Failing to Deliver
    Next article
    Okey Bakassi Reflects on His Journey to Success and the Woman Who Believed in Him
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Ghana Police Launch Investigation into Incident at Metro TV

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The Ghana Police Service has initiated an investigation into...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New...

    NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing...

    IMG Condemns Armed Invasion at Metro TV Offices, Demands Accountability

    News 0
    Ignite Media Group (IMG), the parent company of Metro...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE