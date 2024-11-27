Nigerian Actor Okey Bakassi Advocates for Polyandry, Critiques Western Marriage Norms

Nigerian actor Okey Bakassi has sparked debate on marriage and cultural practices, advocating for polyandry as a viable option for successful women whose personal needs may not be met in traditional monogamous unions.

Speaking on Hnest Brunch, Bakassi argued that polygamy is the most suitable marriage system for Africans and called for a reassessment of cultural values in light of Western influences.

Bakassi’s comments highlighted the challenges faced by financially successful women in monogamous marriages. He suggested that women with substantial wealth may find one partner insufficient to meet their emotional or sexual needs. “A woman with substantial resources might find one partner insufficient. Instead of facing cycles of divorce and remarriage, why not embrace multiple partnerships simultaneously if it fulfils her needs?” he questioned.

The actor also criticized the African tendency to adopt Western marriage norms without considering their relevance in local contexts. He pointed out that the prevalence of monogamy in African societies is largely a result of Western influence, which has led many to overlook traditional practices such as polygamy and polyandry, which historically align with African cultural values.

“If Americans suddenly embraced polygamy, we’d likely follow suit. We’re often quick to mimic without asking what works best for us,” Bakassi remarked, emphasizing the importance of understanding and preserving local traditions.

Bakassi also expressed concerns about the gradual adoption of foreign practices, such as the growing acceptance of homosexuality in Africa. While acknowledging its global normalization, he cautioned against external pressures that may conflict with African values. “There’s a slow infiltration of certain ideologies into our culture, and it’s shaping how we live. We should be careful not to lose our identity,” he concluded.