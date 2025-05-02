Nigerian Advocate Amina Oyagbola to Lead Afrobarometer in Push for Inclusive Governance

Nigerian business leader and gender equality advocate Amina Oyagbola has been appointed chair of Afrobarometer’s governing board, succeeding co-founder E. Gyimah-Boadi in April 2025.

The announcement positions Oyagbola, a seasoned corporate strategist and founder of the women’s empowerment initiative WISCAR, to steer the pan-African research network’s mission of amplifying citizen voices in policymaking.

Oyagbola brings over 35 years of expertise spanning telecommunications, legal consulting, and human resources, including roles at MTN Nigeria and her firms AKMS Consulting and Oyagbola Chambers. A Chevening Scholar, she has long championed gender equity, leveraging her leadership at WISCAR to mentor women across industries. Her appointment signals Afrobarometer’s focus on broadening its influence amid Africa’s evolving technological and economic landscapes.

“Afrobarometer’s data must shape policies that reflect citizens’ priorities,” Oyagbola stated, emphasizing her commitment to expanding the organization’s impact. “As the continent navigates rapid changes from youth engagement to digital transformation our insights will be critical.”

Gyimah-Boadi, who co-founded Afrobarometer in 1999 and served as CEO until 2021, praised Oyagbola’s governance acumen and strategic vision. “Her expertise in corporate governance and passion for inclusive development make her ideal to lead our next chapter,” he said.

Afrobarometer CEO Joseph Asunka highlighted the transition as pivotal for reinforcing data-driven democracy. The organization, renowned for its surveys across 42 African nations, has informed global indices like the Ibrahim Index of African Governance and Transparency International’s Corruption Barometer. Under Oyagbola’s leadership, Afrobarometer aims to deepen partnerships with governments and institutions to address gaps in education, economic equity, and civic participation.

Oyagbola’s rise reflects broader shifts toward inclusive leadership in African research. Her advocacy for gender-responsive policies aligns with Afrobarometer’s recent efforts to integrate marginalized voices into its surveys. As Africa grapples with climate challenges, political instability, and youth unemployment, her tenure could redefine how data bridges the gap between public sentiment and policymaking.

Afrobarometer’s legacy of 400,000 interviews capturing three-fourths of Africa’s population underscores its role as a barometer of democratic health. With Oyagbola at the helm, the network is poised to strengthen its advocacy for transparency while navigating complex geopolitical dynamics.