Nigerian air force strikes gunmen camps, killing scores in north state

The Nigerian air force has killed scores of gunmen by bombing their camps in recent operations in the northern state of Kaduna, a state official said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna, said the air force has bombed some gunmen camps in the Igabi, Chikun and Birnin-Gwari local government areas of the state in recent military operations, killing the gunmen who were hiding in them.

“The Nigerian air force has continued with assaults on identified bandit camps and enclaves around Kaduna state,” Aruwan said, adding the air force was also providing close air support to ground troops conducting operations in some areas of the state.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months. Enditem