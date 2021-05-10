Nigeria’s anti-drug agency said on Sunday it has arrested five suspects that specialize in trafficking illicit drugs and drug-based edibles online in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Femi Babafemi, a spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA), said in a statement that the suspects sold illicit substances such as marijuana online to residents of Abuja and beyond, using cyberspace as its platform.

“The group specializes in clandestine production of drug-based cookies, brownies and other edibles and marketing same online through their Twitter and Instagram handles,” said the spokesperson.

He said the suspects were arrested during sting operations carried out between Friday and Saturday by the operatives of the agency.

Their arrest followed online orders of drug-based edibles by undercover agents, Babafemi said, adding 55 pieces of drugged cookies and brownies, as well as 1.3 kilograms of skunk used as ingredients for making cookies and brownies, were seized from the suspects. Enditem