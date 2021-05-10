arrested
Arrested

Nigeria’s anti-drug agency said on Sunday it has arrested five suspects that specialize in trafficking illicit drugs and drug-based edibles online in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Femi Babafemi, a spokesperson for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA), said in a statement that the suspects sold illicit substances such as marijuana online to residents of Abuja and beyond, using cyberspace as its platform.

“The group specializes in clandestine production of drug-based cookies, brownies and other edibles and marketing same online through their Twitter and Instagram handles,” said the spokesperson.

He said the suspects were arrested during sting operations carried out between Friday and Saturday by the operatives of the agency.

Their arrest followed online orders of drug-based edibles by undercover agents, Babafemi said, adding 55 pieces of drugged cookies and brownies, as well as 1.3 kilograms of skunk used as ingredients for making cookies and brownies, were seized from the suspects. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleMama – Asen B Feat. Gabiro MTU Necessary
Next articleDr. Ahmed El Muntasar reaches celebrity status by changing stereotypes
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here