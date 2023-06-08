Nigerian anti-economic crime agency nabs 33 internet fraud suspects

Nigeria’s anti-economic crime agency said Tuesday it has recently arrested at least 33 internet fraud suspects in raids aimed at curbing the surge in cybercrimes among youth in the most populous African country.

In a statement, Wilson Uwujaren, the spokesman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said the suspects were arrested in the states of Kwara and Borno by security operatives.

According to Uwujaren, 20 of the suspects were nabbed in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara, and the others from Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

The EFCC said it recovered different brands of phones, laptops, and exotic cars, among others, from the suspects, adding they would be arraigned in court after ongoing investigations. Enditem