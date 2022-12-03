Nigerian army to review operations nationwide

A Nigerian army spokesperson said Thursday the army will review its ongoing operations across the country by the end of the year to better address the country’s many security problems.

Onyema Nwachukwu, a spokesperson for the army, told reporters at a press conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, that the review will be done at an annual army conference by the end of this year in the northwestern state of Sokoto, evaluating ongoing operational engagements in all theaters of operations in all six geopolitical zones.

“This will give the army the deep knowledge it needs to make long-term decisions that are focused on achieving the army’s stated goal of addressing the country’s many security problems,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the Nigerian army had shown over the years that it was able and willing to defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty against outside attacks and help the government deal with security problems inside the country.

Nigeria, the most populous African country, has in recent years been troubled by a series of security incidents, including kidnappings, banditry, and extremist attacks. Enditem