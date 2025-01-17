Nigerian Author and Pastor Dr. Olumide Emmanuel Offers Insights on Financial Dynamics in Marriage

Nigerian author, pastor, and relationship expert Dr. Olumide Emmanuel has provided a thought-provoking perspective on the financial realities in marriages, particularly focusing on how couples prepare for weddings.

Speaking on the Honest Brunch podcast, Dr. Emmanuel shared an often-overlooked truth about the financial roles in many relationships, especially in the context of the past generation.

He revealed that, contrary to the traditional narrative, many mothers have been the primary financiers of their families. “Did you know that many of our mothers were the ones financing our fathers?” he asked. Dr. Emmanuel explained that, while society often credits fathers with providing for the family, it was often the mothers who were actually the financial backbone. “They were the ones paying the bills, even though we were told it was our fathers who did it. They would say, ‘Your daddy has paid your school fees, so thank him,’ but it was really our mothers who brought in the money,” he added.

Expanding on his views, Dr. Emmanuel emphasized the need to shift focus from the superficial aspects of wedding preparation to the more important, long-term considerations of marriage itself. He argued that while weddings may be a day-long event, marriages last a lifetime. “Wedding is for a day, but marriage is for a lifetime,” he said, underscoring how many people spend vast amounts of money on one event without properly planning for the enduring journey of marriage.

According to Dr. Emmanuel, this lack of long-term planning is contributing to many couples’ struggles post-wedding. “You spend all the money, with no investment or plan for the future. Then, you complain about problems like witches and wizards, when in reality, it’s your own choices that have led to your struggles.” His words shed light on the importance of planning beyond the wedding, advising couples to focus on building a strong foundation for their marriages rather than getting caught up in one day of celebration.

Dr. Emmanuel’s insights serve as a reminder that the longevity and success of a marriage are not defined by how much money is spent on a wedding, but by the thoughtful decisions, communication, and preparation that follow in the years to come.