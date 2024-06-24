Nigerian Authorities Warn Against Fraudulent Data Harvesting Websites

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has identified and listed five websites allegedly involved in fraudulent data harvesting activities targeting Nigerians.

In response to concerns raised by Paradigm Initiative about unauthorized platforms selling National Identification Numbers (NIN), Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), and other personal data, NIMC issued a statement cautioning the public against these websites. The identified websites include:

idfinder.com.ng

Verify.Ng/sign in

championtech.com.ng

trustyonline.com

anyverify.com

NIMC urged Nigerians to refrain from providing any personal data to these platforms, emphasizing that such actions could potentially compromise individuals’ privacy and security. The Commission assured the public that, despite claims by Paradigm Initiative, Nigerian citizens’ sensitive data has not been compromised. It underscored its commitment to maintaining a secure database compliant with international standards.

Furthermore, NIMC clarified that its authorized partners are strictly prohibited from storing or misusing NINs or any other sensitive information. It reiterated its collaboration with law enforcement agencies to apprehend individuals involved in fraudulent data activities.

Paradigm Initiative previously expressed alarm over the unauthorized dissemination of personal data on various websites, highlighting the severe risks of identity theft and financial fraud. The organization emphasized that such breaches could endanger individuals and the national economy, posing threats ranging from personal security risks to potential destabilization of Nigeria’s financial sector.

The NIMC urged the public to remain vigilant, rely on verified sources for information, and avoid sharing personal data on unsecured platforms.