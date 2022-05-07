Nigerian authorities warn of flood disasters in capital city

Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has called on residents to heed its early warnings to avert flood disasters in Abuja, the country’s capital.

Abbas Idriss, the agency’s director-general, said in a statement Thursday that in light of the heavy floods in the early hours of Wednesday that affected parts of the city, barricades would be placed on some roads to avoid possible loss of lives and properties.

“We will continue to educate residents in the language they will understand,” said Idriss, while urging motorists to avoid driving on running water and wait for the water to subside before driving. Enditem