Nigerian Auto Executive Jubril Arogundade Clinches Prestigious Africa Top 40 Under 40 Honor

Jubril Arogundade, the dynamic Executive Director of Nigeria’s CIG Motors, has been named one of Africa’s most influential young leaders, securing the Transport/Automobile award at the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards in Cairo.

The 34-year-old’s recognition underscores his transformative role in reshaping Africa’s automotive sector, blending innovative marketing with a bold push toward sustainable mobility.

Arogundade, a serial entrepreneur with roots in tech and entertainment, has spearheaded CIG Motors’ rise as a dominant force in Nigeria’s competitive auto market. Under his leadership, the company’s flagship brand, GAC Motors, has become synonymous with accessible luxury, leveraging culturally resonant campaigns to capture a growing middle-class market. But it’s his vision for electric vehicles (EVs) that’s turning heads continent-wide. With plans to roll out 5,000 hybrid and electric vehicles for Lagos’s LAGRIDE initiative this year, Arogundade is positioning CIG as a pioneer in Africa’s green mobility transition.

“This award isn’t just personal—it’s a nod to Africa’s potential,” Arogundade said during his acceptance speech. “We’re not just selling cars; we’re building ecosystems that marry innovation with environmental responsibility.” His strategy includes expanding charging infrastructure and advocating for policy reforms to accelerate EV adoption, a critical move for cities like Lagos, where traffic congestion and pollution cost the economy an estimated $1 billion annually.

Industry analysts highlight Arogundade’s award as a milestone for Nigerian enterprise. “Jubril’s work proves local firms can lead in sectors dominated by foreign players,” said Lagos-based auto expert Tolu Williams. “His focus on affordability and sustainability disrupts the myth that Africa isn’t ready for high-tech mobility solutions.”

The Forty Under 40 Africa Awards, now in its seventh year, spotlights young leaders driving change across industries. Arogundade’s win amplifies Nigeria’s growing influence in Africa’s automotive space, where homegrown brands compete with global giants. His blueprint—combining grassroots marketing savvy with global tech trends—has already drawn interest from investors eyeing Africa’s untapped $100 billion auto market.

Yet challenges loom. EV adoption in Nigeria faces hurdles like erratic power supply and high import tariffs. Arogundade acknowledges the gaps but remains bullish. “Africa’s future isn’t in catching up—it’s in leapfrogging,” he said, citing mobile payment revolutions as inspiration.

As CIG Motors gears up for its EV rollout, Arogundade’s award signals more than personal triumph—it’s a rallying cry for African innovation. With over 60% of the continent under 25, his story may well inspire the next generation to shift gears toward sustainable, self-driven progress.