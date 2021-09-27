Nigerian Bandits Release 10 More School Kids Kidnapped in Summer

Kidnappers in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna have freed 10 more students who were abducted in early July, Nigerian media reported, citing the local authorities.

“Ten more students of Baptist High School were released this afternoon. We have 11 [captives] now with bandits,” Joseph Hayab, Chairman of Kaduna Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, was quoted as saying by the Daily Trust newspaper.

Last week, local media reported that three of the suspected abductors have been arrested and admitted that the gang of kidnappers included 25 people, themselves included.

A total of 121 students were abducted from a secondary school in northern Nigeria on July 5. For each of them, the kidnappers demanded a 500,000 Nigerian nairas ($1,210) in ransom.

Kidnapping and banditry in Nigeria have become commonplace in recent months. Boko Haram, a militant group linked to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia), appears to have intensified its attacks and abductions of schoolchildren in the northern part of the Western African nation.