Nigerian begins probe of citizen’s death in Ethiopian prison

The Nigerian government has launched a full investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of one of its citizens in an Ethiopian prison, an official said Wednesday.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, head of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), said in a statement that the government had already launched an investigation through the Nigerian Mission in Ethiopia, with a view to unraveling the real cause of the victim’s death.

Chizoba Favor Eze, a Nigerian lady reportedly died on March 12 from injuries sustained after being brutalized by the police personnel attached to the Kaliti prison, a maximum security facility in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, Dabiri said, citing multiple sources.

The NiDCOM official said the commission was also concerned over the reported conditions of some Nigerians serving various jail terms in Ethiopia, noting most of the cases were drug-related.

The Nigerian Mission in Ethiopia has proposed a Memorandum of Understanding from the Nigerian Correctional Service on the transfer of sentenced persons to Nigeria, she said, adding a response to that effect is being awaited from the Ethiopian authorities. Enditem