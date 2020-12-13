Nigeria Born International Model, Mary Timms has just launched dating app “Million Dollars Match ” for single ladies and men to meet their soulmate.

Million Dollars Match comes as firms push to make women feel safe using dating.

Queen Mary Timms becomes the latest in a string of celebrities to take a stake in a tech venture.

“I’ve always believed that investing in women is key to social transformation and economic growth,” Mary Timms said in a statement from Million Dollars Match.

Women want love, they want friendship and they want to find a career, and that’s the uniqueness of what Million Dollars Match delivers,” she added.

She said in the coming weeks it will roll out specific features to enhance safety protections, which already includes video & audio calling, live streaming and the ability to join different type of groups and profile moderation by her development team.

Million Dollars Match is looking at solving the single-hood problems facing young people all over the world and it can be accessed anywhere in the world and it is available for download in Google Playstore and Apple store she says.