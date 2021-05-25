Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote

Nigerian business tycoon Aliko Dangote, who owns the largest cement factory in Tanzania, on Monday pledged to put up more investments in Tanzania, said the east African country’s presidency.

A statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications at the State House in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam said Dangote made the pledge during talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Dangote said he was impressed with measures being taken by President Hassan to improve the investment climate in the country.

According to the statement, the Nigerian business magnate reiterated his pledge to build a factory for producing fertilizers in the country in order to create jobs, wealth and prosperity for Tanzanians.

For her part, President Hassan reiterated her assurance to investors that her administration will continue improving the investment atmosphere for the benefit of both sides.

