Nigerian Businessman Arrested for Estate Road Blockade

On April 7, Ghana‑based Nigerian businessman Ben Peters and 25 others were arrested near Jubilee House, Ghana’s presidential office, after allegedly blocking access to a high security estate in Kanda, Accra.

The estate houses several diplomats, including the Spanish Ambassador and his family.

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy Director of Operations at Jubilee House, said Peters led a group of some 60 to 70 individuals, some armed and dressed in black suits with sirens mounted on their pick‑up trucks, to obstruct the main entrance for over three hours, claiming an unresolved dispute with the estate developer.

“I was wondering why a private individual would have such power in our country to flout our laws, act with impunity, and render citizens helpless. It is unlawful, so he was handed over to the police for further questioning,” Mr Gbande told JoyNews.

The standoff disrupted residents, including high profile diplomats, prompting intervention by National Security and the Greater Accra Police Command. Motorbikes and an SUV were recovered at the scene, and officers reportedly attempted to remove Peters from an estate apartment by force.

Early reports suggested that Ibrahim Mahama, brother of President John Mahama, had mediated the arrest, but Mr Gbande denied this account, saying Peters was overpowered by police without external involvement.

Peters told investigators that he owned several apartments in the estate and blocked the road after the developer refused to provide him with extra keys to the facilities. Authorities also found a foreign national in one of the apartments.

Mr Gbande further alleged that Peters had previously managed COVID infrastructure projects under the Akufo Addo administration, overseeing office operations and payments, though this claim remains unverified.

The arrested individuals remain in police custody as investigations continue. National Security officials are expected to brief the presidency and affected diplomatic missions given the proximity of the incident to the presidential office and its impact on resident envoys.

The episode underscores ongoing challenges in safeguarding critical zones and the influence of private actors near sensitive government and diplomatic facilities. As authorities work to clarify the facts and enforce accountability, this case may prompt tighter regulations governing access and security protocols around high profile residential estates.