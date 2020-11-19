A central state of Nigeria denied on Wednesday media reports that about 50 people have recently died of a “strange illness” in parts of the state.

According to local media reports, a lawmaker in Kogi state told state House of Assembly on Tuesday that 50 people at Etteh, a community in Olamaboro area of the state, have been killed by “an epidemic alien to them”.

The lawmaker was quoted as saying that the dead were within the age of 25 to 40 years and had symptoms including headache, red eye, loss of appetite, inability to urinate or defecate and convulsion before death.

However, Saka Audu, the commissioner for health of Kogi state, told reporters on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital, that there is “no death from any strange disease” in Etteh community.

“A rapid response team from Kogi health ministry has been to Etteh twice. No death was recorded,” Audu said.

He said a town in the neighboring Enugu state which borders the Ettah community has recently reported deaths from yellow fever.

“I have been in contact with the commissioner for health in Enugu state, we have discussed the issue and shared ideas. No such illness on the Kogi side of the divide. No death has occurred in our own region,” he added.

He said the state government has alerted all the health stakeholders to prevent possible outbreak of yellow fever.

According to the official News Agency of Nigeria on Friday, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control revealed a recent outbreak of yellow fever in parts of Nigeria, and a total of 222 suspected cases, 19 confirmed cases and 76 deaths were reported from Delta, Enugu and Bauchi states of the West African country between November 1 and November 11.