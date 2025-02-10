Nigerian Child Author, 10, Breaks Guinness Record with 58,000-Word Debut Novel

Hephzibah Akinwale, a ten-year-old Nigerian literary sensation, has shattered the Guinness World Record for the longest fiction novel written by a child with her debut work, Chronicles of the Timekeepers: Whisked Away. Clocking in at 58,000 words—surpassing the previous record by 14,000—the book, published on September 21, 2023, showcases a narrative ambition rarely seen in young writers.

The achievement not only highlights Akinwale’s extraordinary talent but also positions her as a rising voice in global literature.

Born in Cambridge, England, to Nigerian parents, Hephzibah began crafting stories at age eight, fueled by a household steeped in creativity. Her mother, Chika Akinwale, recognized her daughter’s early knack for storytelling and encouraged her to refine her skills, while imaginative sessions with her two younger sisters helped shape the novel’s blend of whimsy and emotional depth. The result is a tale that intertwines time-traveling adventures with relatable themes of friendship and curiosity, all narrated with a maturity beyond her years.

Critics have lauded Whisked Away for its intricate world-building and polished prose, with educators emphasizing its potential to inspire. The feat also resonates culturally, underscoring Nigeria’s growing influence in nurturing young talent across creative fields. In recent years, the nation has celebrated breakthroughs in music, tech, and literature, with Hephzibah’s milestone further cementing this legacy.

Her accomplishment arrives amid broader discussions about fostering creativity in education systems worldwide. While child authors often face skepticism, Akinwale’s work challenges stereotypes about age and capability, proving that with support, young minds can produce work of remarkable scope. As she drafts a sequel, the world watches—not just for the stories she’ll tell, but for the doors she may open for the next generation of writers.