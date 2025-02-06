Nigerian Comedian Bovi Moves Children Abroad Over Concerns About Education System

Popular Nigerian comedian Bovi has opened up about his decision to relocate his children out of the country, citing serious concerns about the state of Nigeria’s education system.

Speaking candidly on the Uncolored podcast, Bovi revealed that his children have been living in the UK for the past two years, a move he says was initially accidental but later became a deliberate choice after reflecting on the challenges within Nigerian schools.

“My kids don’t live in the country [Nigeria] anymore. They have been in the UK for two years now,” Bovi shared. “It started by accident; my first son has been there since 2021 in a boarding house.”

Bovi, who attended boarding school in Nigeria himself, acknowledged that the experience helped him develop resilience and street smarts. However, he expressed deep reservations about the current state of Nigeria’s educational environment, particularly the prevalence of bullying, which he says has become an accepted part of the culture.

“I went to boarding school in Nigeria, and it made me street smart,” he said. “But the educational system has accepted bullying by empowering students to bully their fellow students in the name of senior students disciplining their juniors.”

This troubling trend, according to Bovi, was a key factor in his decision to keep his children in the UK. He emphasized that while he values the discipline and toughness that boarding schools can instill, the normalization of bullying in Nigerian schools has made the environment unsafe and counterproductive for learning.

Bovi’s remarks have sparked conversations among parents and educators about the state of Nigeria’s education system. Many have echoed his concerns, pointing to issues such as inadequate infrastructure, outdated teaching methods, and a lack of effective measures to address bullying and other forms of student misconduct.

The comedian’s decision to move his children abroad reflects a growing trend among Nigerian families who seek better educational opportunities overseas. For Bovi, the choice was not just about academic quality but also about ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for his children to grow and thrive.

As debates about education reform in Nigeria continue, Bovi’s story highlights the urgent need for systemic changes to address the challenges facing the country’s schools. Until then, many parents, like Bovi, may feel compelled to look beyond Nigeria’s borders to secure a brighter future for their children.