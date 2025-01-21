Nigerian Comedian Oluwadolarz Reflects on His Journey to Success on ‘With Chude’ Podcast

Nigerian comedian Oluwadolarz, born Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, recently opened up about his remarkable rise to fame during an interview with Chude Jideonwo on the podcast With Chude.

When asked whether he ever envisioned the level of success he has now, Oluwadolarz admitted that while he dreamed of it, he wasn’t always certain it would come to fruition. “I think I dreamt about it a long time ago, but I wasn’t sure,” he said, reflecting on his journey to stardom.

His career began in 2012 when he started performing as a stand-up comedian in his hometown of Kuru, but before comedy, Oluwadolarz had been focused on music since 2008. However, his music career didn’t gain the traction he had hoped for. “I did music for four years, and it didn’t move at all. I didn’t move an inch,” he recalled, clearly frustrated by the lack of progress.

Despite his challenges in music, he refused to give up on his creative ambitions. In 2014, he pivoted to content creation, even though it was not a widely popular field at the time. “Content creating wasn’t really that famous back then. People would ask, ‘What is this guy doing? Go find a real job,’” he laughed. But his passion for making people laugh kept him going, even though he was juggling his comedy with a day job.

At the time, he was working as a truck loader at Dangote, moving pasta, but he would always carve out time to create content after work. “After work, I would grab my phone and crack jokes,” he said, demonstrating the persistence and passion that would eventually lead to his breakthrough.

Oluwadolarz’s turning point came in 2016 when his comedy content finally gained attention. He shared a pivotal moment when his video unexpectedly went viral. “I posted a video without expecting much,” he recalled, laughing at the simplicity of it all. “I didn’t even have a power bank, so I had to tape my phone to a power bank just to keep it running.”

When he checked his phone later that evening, he was astounded by the response. “My phone was flooded with notifications and 4,000 comments in just a few hours. My followers went from 10,000 to 40,000,” he said, still in disbelief at how quickly his career had taken off.

Oluwadolarz’s story is a testament to persistence and the power of following one’s passion. From struggling with his music career to creating viral content, his journey is a reminder that success often comes when least expected, but it requires hard work, resilience, and the willingness to adapt.