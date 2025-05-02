Nigerian Comedian Zicsaloma Denies Crossdressing Allegations, Defends Artistic Choices

Popular Nigerian skit maker Zicsaloma has dismissed ongoing speculation about his gender expression, clarifying that his frequent portrayal of female characters in comedy sketches is purely performative and unrelated to his personal identity.

The content creator, known for his viral female impersonations, addressed the claims during a recent interview, emphasizing that his creative decisions aim to entertain rather than reflect his lifestyle.

“I am not a crossdresser; I only dress like women for content,” Zicsaloma stated. “I don’t even wear makeup—not that I can’t do comedy without it. Mimicking females is my comic strength.” His remarks follow a cosmetic procedure in Turkey, where he underwent a nose job and facial enhancements, though he did not link the surgery to his on-screen personas.

The comedian argued that character impersonation is a universal comedic tool, comparing his approach to performers who adopt accents or culturally specific roles for humor. “There are people who are good at mimicking different characters, like a typical Hausa man,” he said, questioning why his female portrayals attract unique scrutiny. “Are you saying I influenced popular crossdressers I don’t want to mention names who heavily dress as women to events in gowns?”

Zicsaloma’s defense highlights broader debates about artistic freedom and societal perceptions of gender roles in Nigerian entertainment. While his female characters have garnered millions of views, they have also sparked polarized reactions, with some audiences conflating his on-screen antics with off-screen identity. The conversation underscores the tension between creative expression and cultural norms in a rapidly evolving digital media landscape.

Public figures in Nigeria’s comedy scene increasingly navigate complex expectations, balancing humor with societal conservatism. Zicsaloma’s case reflects a recurring challenge: audiences distinguishing between satirical personas and personal lives. As digital content blurs these lines, creators face heightened scrutiny, prompting calls for clearer boundaries between artistry and identity. Meanwhile, his stance reinforces a growing discourse on how performers negotiate tradition and modernity in a globalized entertainment industry.