Nigerian Communications Commission Approves MTN’s Disconnection of Exchange Telecoms Over Unpaid Charges

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted MTN Nigeria approval to disconnect Exchange Telecommunications Limited from its network.

This decision follows Exchange Telecoms’ failure to settle outstanding interconnect charges, the NCC announced in a public notice issued on Friday.

Exchange Telecoms plays a crucial role in the Nigerian telecommunications ecosystem, facilitating the interconnection of calls and data traffic both locally and internationally. The company is currently connected to all major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Nigeria, enabling them to exchange calls and data traffic. With the disconnection, Exchange will no longer be able to pass MTN’s voice and data traffic to other networks. However, the NCC assured that MTN would rely on alternative channels to maintain its interconnections with other network service providers.

In its notice, the NCC clarified that Exchange Telecoms was duly notified of MTN’s application for disconnection and given the opportunity to respond. The regulator determined that the company had no valid reason for not settling its interconnect charges. “The Commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Exchange does not have sufficient reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges,” the NCC stated.

The Commission’s approval of the disconnection is in line with Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, and the Guidelines on Procedure for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators, 2012. The notice stipulated that MTN will discontinue passing voice and data traffic through Exchange Telecoms within five days from the notice’s issuance. This disconnection will remain in effect until further notice from the NCC.

Earlier this year, a similar disconnection issue arose between MTN and Globacom. The NCC granted MTN approval for a partial disconnection of Globacom over unpaid interconnect debts. However, before the disconnection took effect, the two companies reached an agreement, and the disconnection was called off.

Interconnect rates, which represent the charges telecom operators pay each other for terminating calls on their networks, are a significant aspect of the telecom industry. Exchange Telecoms serves as an intermediary, connecting the telecom operators’ calls and data traffic, and collects charges, part of which is paid to the networks on which the traffic terminates.

Exchange Telecoms, which claims to be the sole carrier transiting international calls originating from all Nigerian MNOs, handles over 100 million international minutes into Nigeria each month. The company also manages outbound calls from Nigeria to destinations worldwide, making the disconnection from MTN a significant disruption to its operations.

As the situation unfolds, the telecom sector and its users will closely watch how this development impacts the interconnection framework in Nigeria, particularly for international traffic routing.