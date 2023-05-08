Nigerian Customs Delegation paid courtesy call on H.E. Josephine Nkrumah

Within the framework of the customs-to-customs cooperation, a seventeen-man Nigerian Customs Delegation from the Nigeria Customs Command & Staff College (NCCSC Gwagwalada) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is in Liberia on a study tour from 1st -5th May 2023. The delegation is a guest of the Liberia Customs

While in Liberia, the delegation paid a courtesy call on H.E. Josephine Nkrumah, Resident Representative of the President of ECOWAS Commission in Liberia. Her Excellency expressed appreciation to the team for the courtesy call and the diligent efforts of customs officers in strengthening regional cooperation and integration. She also recognized the role and responsibility of customs officers in the implementation of the Protocol on Free Movement of Goods and Services and how their role enhances economic growth for the community.

For their part, the host representative of the Liberian Custom Department informed Her Excellency on the latest development surrounding the Tripartite agreement on information sharing of goods and services between the three Mano River Union countries; Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Lone. The agreement is intended to help reduce revenue losses.