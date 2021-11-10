Nigerian Diesel Genset Markets, 2018-2020 & 2021-2027 by kVA Rating, Verticals, Regions, and Competitive Landscape – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Nigerian Diesel Genset Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast by kVA Rating, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Nigerian Diesel Genset Market declined by -5.2% in 2017- 2020 but is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027

Nigeria occupies 1st position in terms of the market size in the African Diesel Genset market.

In terms of market by kVA ratings, 375.1KVA-750kVA dominates the market and is expected to remain in a dominant position in the coming years. However, 75.1kVA-375kVA rating is expected to have the fastest growth rate among all ratings.

In terms of application, the industrial sector dominates the market and is expected to remain in a dominant position in the coming years. However, the commercial sector is expected to have the fastest growth rate among all applications.

The Nigerian Diesel Genset Market report comprehensively covers the market by kVA ratings, applications, and regions. The Nigerian Diesel Genset Market outlook report provides an unbiased analysis of the ongoing Nigeria Diesel Genset market trends, opportunities/high growth areas, and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions

3 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Overview

3.1 Nigeria Country Macro Economic Indicators

3.2 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, 2020 & 2027F

3.3 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market – Industry Life Cycle

3.4 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market – Porter’s Five Forces

3.5 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume Share, By KVA, 2020 & 2027F

3.6 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume Share, By Application, 2020 & 2027F

4 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

5 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Trends

6 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market, By Types

6.1 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market, By KVA

6.1.1 Overview and Analysis

6.1.2 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By KVA, 2018 – 2027F

6.1.3 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By 5 – 75 KVA, 2018 – 2027F

6.1.4 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By 75.1 – 375 KVA, 2018 – 2027F

6.1.5 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By 375.1 – 750 KVA, 2018 – 2027F

6.1.6 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By 750.1 – 1000 KVA, 2018 – 2027F

6.1.7 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By Above 1000 KVA, 2018 – 2027F

6.2 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market, By Application

6.2.1 Overview and Analysis

6.2.2 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By Residential, 2018 – 2027F

6.2.3 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By Commercial , 2018 – 2027F

6.2.4 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By Industrial, 2018 – 2027F

6.2.5 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenues & Volume, By Transportation & Public Infrastructure, 2018 – 2027F

7 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Import-Export Trade Statistics

7.1 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Export to Major Countries

7.2 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Imports from Major Countries

8 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Key Performance Indicators

9 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market – Opportunity Assessment

9.1 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By KVA, 2020 & 2027F

9.2 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application, 2020 & 2027F

10 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market – Competitive Landscape

10.1 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2020

10.2 Nigeria Diesel Genset Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating and Technical Parameters

11 Company Profiles

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Denyo Co, Ltd.

Honda Manufacturing (Nigeria), Ltd

JMG Limited.

Jubaili Bros Engineering Ltd.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Mikano International Ltd.

YorPower Ltd.

