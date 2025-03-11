Nigerian Equities Tread Water as Oil Woes Counter Tech Rally

Nigerian stocks held steady this week, with the NGX All-Share Index clinging to the 106,500 mark as investors balanced fragile global cues against pockets of domestic resilience.

While the tech sector surged nearly 5%—propelled by Africa Prudential’s 9.85% leap—heavyweight stalwarts like Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria stalled, reflecting a market caught between optimism and caution.

Oil’s stubborn slump, driven by OPEC+ output hikes and U.S. tariff jitters, cast a shadow over Nigeria’s energy-linked equities, tempering broader gains in a nation where crude revenues underpin fiscal stability. Analysts note that without a sustained rebound in Brent prices, sentiment toward Nigerian assets may remain muted, despite pockets of strength in consumer durables and utilities.

The naira’s slide continues to carve a double-edged path: a record N16.9 trillion trade surplus in 2024 contrasts sharply with importers grappling with spiraling costs. Yet foreign reserves topping $40 billion signal tentative confidence, even as businesses brace for prolonged currency volatility. For now, the market’s stalemate mirrors a wait-and-see stance—investors hedging bets until clearer signals emerge from global oil dynamics or domestic policy shifts.