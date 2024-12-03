In a shocking turn of events that has sent ripples through Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), revelations have emerged that the FCT Minister inadvertently appointed Adam Babagana, a veterinarian posing as a medical doctor, to the pivotal role of Permanent Secretary of the FCTA Health Secretariat. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with citizens demanding accountability and justice.

According to credible sources, Adam Babagana, a known fraudster with a history of corruption, used forged credentials and a web of deceit to secure the influential position. Formerly the Director of the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS), Babagana is alleged to have masterminded numerous fraudulent activities during his tenure. Among his many alleged crimes, he is accused of backdating approvals for over 200 illegal billboard advertisements, reportedly facilitated through proxies, including Tunde Babadiah, a former head of enforcement and close ally.

Deception at the Highest Level

Reports indicate that Babagana deceived the FCT Minister by falsely claiming to be a medical doctor. His elaborate scheme involved bribing key individuals within the minister’s inner circle to endorse his fraudulent claims. Insiders suggest he spent over 400 million Naira to secure these endorsements and smooth his path to the prestigious appointment.

Since assuming the role, the health sector under Babagana’s leadership has reportedly experienced a worrying decline in standards, with rising death rates in public health facilities. The fraudulent appointment has raised concerns about the vetting processes for key government roles and the extent of corruption within the system.

Public Outrage and Looming Protests

The revelation has ignited widespread anger among Nigerians, with a group of concerned citizens planning a protest to demand Babagana’s resignation. The group has called for a full investigation into the scandal and the prosecution of all individuals involved in the fraud.

Meanwhile, international attention is growing, as a major global network reportedly plans to produce a documentary exposing the alleged criminality and systemic failures that allowed such an appointment to happen.

Legal Battles and Further Evidence

Sources close to the matter suggest that court cases and additional evidence are forthcoming. Whistleblowers and investigative journalists have hinted at a trove of documents detailing Babagana’s fraudulent activities, both in his previous roles and in the current position.

The FCT Minister has yet to issue an official statement addressing the scandal. However, calls are mounting for swift action to rectify the appointment and restore public trust in the FCTA Health Secretariat.

Furthermore, Babagana Adam has gained a reputation for withholding staff salaries, a practice he allegedly engaged in even before becoming a permanent secretary. Recently, former employees reported him to the Brekete Family, a well-known human rights radio station. Reports indicate that he has withheld salaries for months and dismissed over 700 employees who dared to voice their complaints. In some instances, when disgruntled former staff members threatened to speak out publicly, they were reportedly rehired.

A Nation Demands Accountability

This case highlights deeper issues of corruption and oversight in Nigerian governance. As the scandal unfolds, the Nigerian government faces mounting pressure to not only remove Babagana from office but to also reform its processes for appointing officials to critical roles.

For now, all eyes remain on Abuja, where citizens and the international community await the next developments in what is shaping up to be one of the most shocking fraud cases in Nigeria’s recent history.

Stay tuned for updates as this story develops.