Nigerian filmmaker in Ghana to support upcoming Ghallywood Productions

Mr. Onimisi Raymond, a top Nigerian producer and investor, has arrived in Ghana to work with rising Ghallywood Productions.

Mr. Onimisi, popularly known as Raymoney, has been behind award-winning movies including Somara and White Blood, among many others.

According to Raymoney, Ghanaian and Nigerian producers ought to share ideas together and learn from one another to help thrive in the African film industry.

“My goal now is to support new faces in the creative industry because most of them are showing huge potential.

“I would like to encourage other top producers in Africa to travel around and share new ideas while recruiting some talents in production and acting,” he said.

Raymoney, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Oni Empire Nigeria Limited, added that producers must not only focus on making quick money by featuring only A-list actors and directors but must also give opportunities to emerging talent.

Currently, Raymoney is working with Mylisa Productions as the Executive Producer on a yet to be released movie titled “Strategic Partner.”

The astute filmmaker has featured popular Nollywood actors and actresses like Yvonne Jegede, Uzee Usman, Freddie Leonard, and Bimboademoy, among many others, in his numerous movies.