Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama on Wednesday confirmed he has recovered from COVID-19 after three weeks of isolation.

Onyeama, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 19, said in a tweet that the latest test carried out on him turned out negative.

“My latest COVID-19 test result came back negative after three weeks of isolation,” he wrote on his Twitter account, the same medium through which he confirmed he tested positive for the virus last month.

The foreign minister is one of the officials in the Presidential Task Force responsible for curbing the pandemic in Nigeria.