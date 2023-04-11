Nigerian Fulani herdsmen kidnap 22 in Cameroon

Fulani herdsmen from Nigeria have invaded the Ako subdivision of the Northwest region in Cameroon and abducted 22 people, local authorities said on Thursday.

“There are women and children among those who have been kidnapped. Some were kidnapped last week and others this week, but the onslaughts are continuing,” Nkanya Nkwai, mayor of Ako Council, told Xinhua by phone.

Early Thursday, residents held protest demonstrations in front of authorities to demand the release of their relatives abducted from four villages in the locality.

Residents told Xinhua that the herdsmen were angry that some indigenes of Ako duped them during a cattle transaction and escaped with their money.

Security has been beefed up in the locality following threats of more raids in the days ahead by the herdsmen.