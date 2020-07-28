The Kaneshie District Court on Tuesday sentenced Isaiah Chima, 31-year-old Nigerian to six months imprisonment in hard labour for attempting to register in the ongoing Ghana Voters’ Registration Exercise.

Chima, a tailor, pleaded guilty to attempt to register as a voter contrary to Section 24 (a) of C.I. Election Regulation 1995 and was convicted on his plea.

Baba Jamal, his counsel, in pleading for mitigation told the Court presided over by Madam Rosemond Dodoa Agyiri, that his client was deceived to go to the Registration Centre.

The Counsel said Chima’s plea of guilty showed he was remorseful, adding that the Court should tamper justice with mercy.

Baba Jamal also prayed the Court for mercy and clemency.

Police Sergeant Apaweh Achana told the Court that Mr Kingsley Twum Agyapong, the complainant, is a businessman and a resident at Dansoman-Karikari whereas Chima lived at Dansoman-Dominion, all suburbs of Accra.

He said on Monday, July 27, 2020, at about 0930 hours, Chima, together with Pascaline Nyadroh and Joshua Payin, went to the Swag Club House Dansoman Registration Centre to register in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

The prosecution said Pascaline and Payin filled the guarantor’s form to enable Chima register, saying during the registration, Chima gave his name as Kofi Isaiah.

Sergeant Achana said in the course of answering questions, the registration officer became suspicious of Chima’s accent and when the guarantors were confronted, they rushed to their car and drove off, leaving Chima.

He was then arrested and thereafter he admitted the offence in his caution statement in the presence of an independent witness.

Sergeant Achana said Chima told the police that he was from Abia State in Nigeria and that it was Pascaline and Payin that asked him to go and register.

