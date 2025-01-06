Nigerian Gospel Singer Nathaniel Bassey to Perform at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast

Renowned Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey is set to perform at the upcoming presidential inaugural prayer breakfast for Donald Trump, scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025.

This event, which precedes Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, is part of the spiritual activities surrounding the new administration.

Bassey shared the news on his social media, inviting believers to join in this faith-based gathering. “Let us raise a sound in America and let the King of Glory come in. See you on 20th January 2025,” he wrote, further elaborating that the event is a non-official and non-governmental occasion. It offers a platform for intercessory prayers and worship dedicated to the incoming president and the country’s government.

The presidential prayer breakfast, a tradition held once every four years, provides an opportunity for global leaders and faith representatives to come together in prayer for the incoming administration. This year’s event will be hosted by Rev. Merrie Turner and is expected to attract various dignitaries from around the world.

Bassey, known for his powerful worship songs such as “Imela,” “Onise Iyanu,” and “Olowogbogboro,” is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s gospel music scene. His participation in the prayer breakfast highlights his significant influence both as a musician and a pastor, committed to using his platform to inspire faith and unity.