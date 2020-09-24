The Nigerian government has approved a sum of 1.96 billion U.S. dollars to construct a new rail line to link Nigeria to the Niger Republic.

The decision was announced on Wednesday after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and attended by cabinet ministers in Abuja, the country’s capital.

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi told media after the FEC meeting the 248-kilometer rail line is expected to run from the northern states of Kano and Katsina in Nigeria and link the city of Maradi in Niger, the neighboring West African nation.

It is projected that when completed, the rail line would assist the supply of crude oil from Niger to the refinery being built in the border town between both countries, local daily the Nation reported on Thursday.